Who Got The Work

Jones Day partner Jessica Kastin has entered an appearance for New York Produce Trade Association in a legal action pertaining to labor union relations. The suit, filed March 29 in New York Southern District Court by Cohen, Leder, Motalbano & Connaughton on behalf of Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 153, seeks a court order requiring the defendant to maintain current levels of medical benefits and health coverage while related issues are being arbitrated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-02637, Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 153 v. New York Produce Trade Association.

New York

May 13, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 153

Plaintiffs

Cohen, Leder, Motalbano & Grossman, L.L.C.

defendants

New York Produce Trade Association

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations