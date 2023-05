New Suit - Trademark

OfferUp, an online C2C sales platform, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Ramtin Software Solutions on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear, accuses the defendant of offering a competing platform under the confusingly similar name 'Offeria.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03333, OfferUp Inc. v. Ramtin Software Solutions LLC.

Business Services

OfferUp, Inc.

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

Ramtin Software Solutions LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims