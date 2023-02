New Suit - Trademark

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of online marketplace OfferUp Inc. The suit targets Offer Up Investments LLC, Cesar Estrada and Sylvia Estrada for allegedly sending 'spam' e-mails that purport to be from OfferUp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01062, OfferUp, Inc. v. Offer Up Investments, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 13, 2023, 4:07 PM