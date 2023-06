Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual, Safeco Insurance and other defendants to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a rainstorm, was filed by Whitten Burrage and the Harp Law Group on behalf of Gail Offermann. The case is 4:23-cv-00235, Offermann v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Gail Offermann

Plaintiffs

Harp Law Group

Whitten Burrage

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

American Economy Insurance Company

Safeco Insurance Company of America

Webbcorp

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute