Off to the Supreme Court!: Norm Pattis Isnt Backing Down Aft...

Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis denied Norm Pattis' motion to stay his six-month suspension in Connecticut. In response to Bellis' order, Pattis said, "Off to the Supreme Court!" via email. Bellis sustained disciplinary counsel's objection to Pattis' motion to stay. Pattis is representing far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting defamation case in Connecticut and Proud Boy member Joseph Briggs, the alleged ringleader of the insurrection on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Connecticut

January 11, 2023, 4:59 PM