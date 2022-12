Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Papa John's USA and Walter Felder to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader on behalf of Patrick O'Farrell Jr. The case is 4:22-cv-00822, O'Farrell v. Felder et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 14, 2022, 8:00 PM