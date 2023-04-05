Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Alexandre S. Drummond has entered an appearance for Tegna, a broadcast and digital media company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action, filed Feb. 19 in Florida Middle District Court by Gary L. Butler PA, pursues claims on behalf of a former research director who claims that Tegna wrongfully denied her request for a religious exemption from its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:23-cv-00377, O'Fallon v. Tegna, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 05, 2023, 6:09 AM

