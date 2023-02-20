New Suit - Employment

Tegna, a broadcast and digital media company, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Sunday in Florida Middle District Court in connection with the company's COVID-10 vaccine mandate. The court case, filed by Gary L. Butler PA, pursues claims on behalf of a former research director who claims that Tegna wrongfully denied her request for a religious exemption from its vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00377, O'Fallon v. Tegna, Inc. et al. T-Mobile Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court . The suit, brought by Hurwitz Law, Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11975, Bass v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 20, 2023, 5:27 AM