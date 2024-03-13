Of Predictive Analytics and Robots: A First-Year Federal Jud...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily column sits in on a panel discussion about artificial intelligence and the law that was part of the Western Alliance Bank's Class Action Law Forum at the University of San Diego School of Law. U.S. District Judge Wesley Hsu says that judges' information online should be fair game for those putting together predictive analytics. Then again, as someone who previously spent more than a decade prosecuting cybercrime, he has a tiny digital fingerprint.

AI & Automation

March 13, 2024, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /