Nationwide was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, centered on weather damage claims for several residential buildings, was filed by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Stonehenge II of Chesterfield Condominium Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11855, Of Chesterfield Condominium Association v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 31, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Stonehenge II Of Chesterfield Condominium Association

Plaintiffs

Chad T Wilson Law Firm

defendants

Nationwide General Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract