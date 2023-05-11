New Suit - Contract

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg and Tuttle Yick LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of OEG Building Materials. The suit pursues claims against Tata International Metals Americas, which sold the plaintiff $10 million of steel coils. The complaint accuses the defendant of misrepresenting the coils as corrosion resistant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02962, Oeg Building Materials Inc. v. Tata International Metals (Americas) Limited.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 11, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Oeg Building Materials Inc.

Plaintiffs

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg

defendants

Tata International Metals (Americas) Limited

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract