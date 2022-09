New Suit - Contract

Clyde & Co. sued XDP Recreation Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of OEC Group. The complaint seeks payment of approximately $230,660 for contracted ocean freight services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06780, Oec Group v. Xdp Recreation, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

September 20, 2022, 10:00 PM