New Suit - Contract

Clyde & Co. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of OEC Group. The suit pursues claims against Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc. for allegedly failing to pay for ocean freight transportation services provided by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01658, Oec Group v. Black Dog Grow Technologies, Inc.

Technology

March 06, 2023, 6:05 PM