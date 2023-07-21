Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Crowell & Moring on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Don Smith & Associates Inc., doing business as Express Office Furniture, and Storlie Furniture Distributors LLC to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Zeiler Floyd Zadkovich on behalf of OEC Freight (NY) Inc., doing business as OEC Group, seeks over $900,000 in default payments for delivered furniture commodities. The case is 1:23-cv-06299, Oec Freight (NY), Inc. v. Don Smith & Associates, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 7:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Oec Freight (NY), Inc.

defendants

Don Smith & Associates, Inc.

Storlie Furniture Distributors, LLC

defendant counsels

Crowell & Moring

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract