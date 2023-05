New Suit - Employment Contract

Odyssey Therapeutics sued former employee Leonard Peter Wossnig on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Covington & Burling, seeks a declaration that the defendant's shares under a Restricted Stock Agreement are deemed forfeited or cancelled because the defendant was terminated for cause. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04423, Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. v. Wossnig.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 26, 2023, 9:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc.

Covington & Burling

defendants

Leonard Peter Wossnig

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims