New Suit - Contract

Chemical manufacturer Olin Corp. was sued for breach of contract on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by GrayRobinson on behalf of Odyssey Manufacturing, accuses Olin of unilaterally reducing its monthly deliveries of HyPure Bleach to the plaintiff under a requirements contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00940, Odyssey Manufacturing Co. v. Olin Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Odyssey Manufacturing, Co.

Plaintiffs

GrayRobinson

defendants

Olin Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract