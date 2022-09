New Suit - Intellectual Property

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and other counsel filed a patent lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp. The complaint seeks a rehearing by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board regarding a rejected application for a patent originally filed in 2007. The case is 1:22-cv-01061, Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation v. Katherine Vidal.

Technology

September 16, 2022, 3:35 PM