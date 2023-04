Who Got The Work

Lijue T. Philip of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young has entered an appearance for Cenlar FSB in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on Feb. 27 in Connecticut District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-00256, Odom et al v. Cenlar FSB et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Odom

Todd Vaillancourt

defendants

Cenlar FSB

John Does

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference