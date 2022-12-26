Who Got The Work

Jeffrey B. Keiper of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Auto Services Unlimited in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Nov. 9 in Ohio Northern District Court by Davis & Young on behalf of the defendant's former finance manager, a Muslim woman who alleges sexual harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese, is 1:22-cv-02027, Odetellah v Auto Services Unlimited, Inc.

Ohio

December 26, 2022, 1:36 PM