New Suit - Product Liability

Facebook, Instagram and Meta Platforms were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Meyers & Flowers on behalf of Bethany Odems, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-50307, Odems v. Meta Platforms Inc et al.