New Suit - Securities

Electric vehicle charging network provider Volta Industries and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Shell for $169 million. The suit, brought by Melwani & Chan on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01378, O'Dell v. Volta Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 17, 2023, 7:53 PM