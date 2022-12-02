New Suit - Securities

Velodyne Lidar, a Silicon Valley company that engineers sensors used by autonomous vehicles, and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ouster Inc. The lawsuit, filed by Melwani & Chan, contends that the company's registration statement contains materially incomplete information regarding Velodyne's financial analyses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10211, O'Dell v. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. et al.

Technology

December 02, 2022, 11:46 AM