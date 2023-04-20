Univar Solutions, a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Apollo Global Management for $8.1 billion. The suit, filed by Melwani & Chan on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03314, O'Dell v. Univar Solutions Inc. et al.
Wholesalers
April 20, 2023, 8:05 PM