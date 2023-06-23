New Suit - Securities

Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company formerly known as InVentiv Health and Inc. Research, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Elliott Investment Management L.P. The lawsuit, brought by Gloria Kui Melwani on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, accuses the defendants of filing a material incomplete proxy statement in support of the merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05312, O'Dell v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 23, 2023, 7:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Gloria Kui Melwani

defendants

Syneos Health, Inc.

Alfonso G. Zulueta

Barbara W. Bodem

Bernadette Connaughton

David Wilkes, M.D.

John M. Dineen

Kenneth F. Meyers

Matthew E. Monaghan

Michelle Keefe

William E. Klitgaard

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws