Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company formerly known as InVentiv Health and Inc. Research, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Elliott Investment Management L.P. The lawsuit, brought by Gloria Kui Melwani on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, accuses the defendants of filing a material incomplete proxy statement in support of the merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05312, O'Dell v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 23, 2023, 7:56 AM