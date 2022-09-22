New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit against Signify Health Inc. and members of its board of directors Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by CVS Health for approximately $8 billion. The suit, brought on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, contends that the proxy statement issued in connection with the transaction contained misleading statements regarding the company's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08074, O'Dell v. Signify Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 22, 2022, 6:36 AM