Drug development company Seagen and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Pfizer for $43 billion. The suit, filed by Melwani & Chan on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03254, O'Dell v. Seagen Inc. et al.

April 19, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Gloria Kui Melwani

defendants

Seagen Inc.

Alpna Seth, Ph.D.

Daniel Welch

David Gryska

David R. Epstein

Felix Baker, Ph.D.

John Orwin

Nancy Simonian, M.D.

Sandra M. Swain, M.D.

Ted Love, M.D.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws