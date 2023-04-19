Drug development company Seagen and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Pfizer for $43 billion. The suit, filed by Melwani & Chan on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03254, O'Dell v. Seagen Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 19, 2023, 6:51 PM