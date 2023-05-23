Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Darden Restaurants Inc. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, contends that the defendants filed a false solicitation statement in support of the merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04253, O'Dell v. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 23, 2023, 4:34 AM