New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against PDC Energy and members of its board in connection with a proposed merger with Chevron and affiliates. The suit contends that the defendants failed to disclose certain information in projections provided to the board and financial advisor JPMorgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05848, O'Dell v. PDC Energy, Inc. et al.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Pdc Energy, Inc.

Barton R. Brookman

Carlos A. Sabater

Diana L. Sands

Lynn A. Peterson

Mark E. Ellis

Pamela R. Butcher

Paul J. Korus

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws