Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court against PDC Energy and members of its board in connection with a proposed merger with Chevron and affiliates. The suit contends that the defendants failed to disclose certain information in projections provided to the board and financial advisor JPMorgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05848, O'Dell v. PDC Energy, Inc. et al.
Energy
July 07, 2023, 8:32 PM