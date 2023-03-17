Medical device company NuVasive Inc. and its board of directors were slapped with a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in relation to its proposed $3.1 billion merger with Globus Medical. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02262, O'Dell v. NuVasive, Inc. et al.
Health Care
March 17, 2023, 10:37 AM