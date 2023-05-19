New Suit - Securities

National Instruments Corp. and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Emerson Electric for $8.2 billion. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04189, O'Dell v. National Instruments Corp. et al.

May 19, 2023, 8:19 PM

Ryan O'Dell

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Alexander Davern

Duy-Loan Le

Eric Starkloff

Gayla Delly

Gerhard Fettweis

James Cashman, III

Liam Griffin

Michael McGrath

National Instruments Corporation

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws