New Suit - Securities

Momentive Global f/k/a SurveyMonkey and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by a private equity consortium. The court action, brought by Gloria Kui Melwani on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains incomplete and misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03360, O'Dell v. Momentive Global Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 22, 2023, 11:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Gloria Kui Melwani

defendants

Momentive Global Inc.

Benjamin C. Spero

Dana L. Evan

David Ebersman

Erika H. James

Lauren Antonoff

Ryan Finley

Sagar Gupta

Sheryl Sandberg

Susan L. Decker

Zander Lurie

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws