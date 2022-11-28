New Suit - Securities

Okta, a provider of identity-verification and access management software, and its top officers and directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to inform investors that Okta systems are prone to data breaches. The complaint was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Rigrodsky Law on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, who has been represented by Wolf Haldenstein in similar shareholder lawsuits against other companies. The case is 3:22-cv-07480, O'Dell v. McKinnon et al.

Cybersecurity

November 28, 2022, 2:59 PM