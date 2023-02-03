New Suit - Securities

Maxar Technologies, a space technology company, and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court pertaining to a proposed acquisition by Advent International for $6.4 billion. The lawsuit, brought by Melwani & Chan on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, claims Maxar filed a materially misleading proxy statement that failed to provide information concerning Maxar financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00929, O'Dell v. Maxar Technologies Inc. et al.

Technology

February 03, 2023, 4:17 PM