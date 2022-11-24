New Suit - Securities

Lakeland Bancorp and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's $1.3 billion merger agreement with Provident Financial Services. The complaint, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, contends that Lakeland's Nov. 21 registration statement in support of the transaction is incomplete and misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09980, O'Dell v. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 24, 2022, 6:54 AM