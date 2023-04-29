New Suit - Securities

Furnishings company Kimball International and members the company's board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's planned acquisition by HNI Corp. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, alleges that company insiders filed an incomplete and misleading proxy statement and seeks to block the proposed transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03578, O'Dell v. Kimball International, Inc. et al.

New York

April 29, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Dr. Susan B. Frampton

Kimball International, Inc.

Kimberly K. Ryan

Kristine L. Juster

Patrick E. Connolly

Scott M. Settersten

Thomas J. Tischhauser

Valerie R. Love

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws