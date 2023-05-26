New Suit - Securities

Iveric Bio and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Astellas Pharma for $5.9 billion. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04447, O'Dell v. Iveric Bio Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 26, 2023, 8:49 PM

Ryan O'Dell

