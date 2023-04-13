New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against INDUS Realty Trust in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners. The complaint centers on alleged deficiencies in the disclosures made to stockholders in connection with the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03071, O'Dell v. Indus Realty Trust, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 13, 2023, 2:49 AM

Ryan O'Dell

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Albert H. Small, Jr.

Amy Rose Silverman

David R. Bechtel

Frederick M. Danziger

Gordon F. Dugan

Indus Realty Trust, Inc.

Jonathan P. May

Michael S. Gamzon

Michael Simanovsky

Molly North

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws