Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against INDUS Realty Trust in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners. The complaint centers on alleged deficiencies in the disclosures made to stockholders in connection with the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03071, O'Dell v. Indus Realty Trust, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
April 13, 2023, 2:49 AM