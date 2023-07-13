New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court targeting Greenhill & Co. and members of its board in connection with a proposed merger with Mizuho Americas subsidiary Blanc Merger Sub. The suit was brought on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, who contends that the defendants issued a proxy statement which failed to include material information concerning Greenhill's financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06020, O'Dell v. Greenhill & Co., Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 13, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Greenhill & Co., Inc.

John D. Liu

Kevin T. Ferro

Meryl D. Hartzband

Scott L. Bok

Ulrika M. Ekman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws