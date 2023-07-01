New Suit - Securities

EMagin and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by subsidiaries of Samsung Electronics. The suit, backed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, claims that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains materially incomplete and misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05621, O'Dell v. eMagin Corporation et al.

Technology

July 01, 2023, 5:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

defendants

Andrew G. Sculley

Brig. General Stephen Seay

Dr. Jill J. Wittels

Ellen Richstone

eMagin Corporation

Eric Braddom

Paul Cronson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws