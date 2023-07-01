EMagin and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by subsidiaries of Samsung Electronics. The suit, backed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, claims that the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction contains materially incomplete and misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05621, O'Dell v. eMagin Corporation et al.
Technology
July 01, 2023, 5:33 PM