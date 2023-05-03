Cvent Holding, a meeting and event platform, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. The court action, brought by Melwani & Chan, accuses the defendants of filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement concerning the financial analyses performed by the company’s financial advisors, Qatalyst Partners LP and J.P. Morgan Securities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03688, O'Dell v. Cvent Holding Corp. et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 03, 2023, 7:39 AM