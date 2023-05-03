New Suit - Securities

Cvent Holding, a meeting and event platform, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. The court action, brought by Melwani & Chan, accuses the defendants of filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement concerning the financial analyses performed by the company’s financial advisors, Qatalyst Partners LP and J.P. Morgan Securities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03688, O'Dell v. Cvent Holding Corp. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 03, 2023, 7:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Gloria Kui Melwani

defendants

Cvent Holding Corp.

Betty Hung

David Breach

Jim Frankola

Marcela Martin

Monti Saroya

Nicolas Stahl

Reggie Aggarwal

Sam Payton

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws