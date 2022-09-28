New Suit - Securities

Investment bank Cowen Inc. and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of TD Bank for approximately $1.3 billion. The suit, brought on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, contends that the proxy statement issued in connection with the transaction contains misleading statements. The suit was brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08297, O'Dell v. Cowen Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 7:43 PM