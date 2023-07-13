New Suit - Securities

Circor International and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection the company's proposed merger by KKR. The lawsuit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, contends that the proxy statement in support of the merger contained inaccurate information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06043, O'Dell v. Circor International, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 13, 2023, 6:49 PM

Ryan O'Dell

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Bruce M. Lisman

Circor International, Inc.

Helmuth Ludwig

Jill D. Smith

John O'Donnell

Samuel R. Chapin

Tina M. Donikowski

Tony Najjar

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws