Circor International and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection the company's proposed merger by KKR. The lawsuit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, contends that the proxy statement in support of the merger contained inaccurate information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06043, O'Dell v. Circor International, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 13, 2023, 6:49 PM