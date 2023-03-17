New Suit - Securities

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Abbott Laboratories for $890 million. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of serial plaintiff Ryan O'Dell, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02293, O'Dell v. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. et al.

March 17, 2023, 8:02 PM

