New Suit - Securities

E-commerce software company ChannelAdvisor and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by CommerceHub for more than $600 million. The suit seeks to block the deal based on alleged misrepresentations in the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction. The suit was brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, who has been represented by the firm in a wave of similar shareholder suits against other companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08334, O'Dell v. Buckley et al.

New York

September 29, 2022, 8:04 PM