New Suit - Securities

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz filed a securities lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against insurance provider Argo Group International and its board of directors in connection with the proposed acquisition of Argo Group by affiliates of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. The suit contends that the preliminary proxy statement in favor of the transaction contained materially incomplete and misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01999, O'Dell v. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. et al.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 10:40 AM