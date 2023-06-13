Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and certain members of its board were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a proposed $5.2 billion acquisition of the company by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The lawsuit, filed by Melwani & Chan, contends that the defendants issued a proxy statement that fails to include information concerning Arconic management and its advisors' financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04971, O'Dell v. Arconic Corporation et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 13, 2023, 6:21 PM