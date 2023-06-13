New Suit - Securities

Arconic, an industrial company specializing in lightweight metals, and certain members of its board were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with a proposed $5.2 billion acquisition of the company by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The lawsuit, filed by Melwani & Chan, contends that the defendants issued a proxy statement that fails to include information concerning Arconic management and its advisors' financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04971, O'Dell v. Arconic Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 13, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Gloria Kui Melwani

defendants

Arconic Corporation

Carol S. Eicher

Christopher L. Ayers

E. Stanley O'Neal

Ellis A. Jones

Elmer L. Doty

Frederick A. Henderson

Jacques Croisetiere

Jeffrey Stafeil

Margaret S. Billson

Timothy D. Myers

William F. Austen

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws