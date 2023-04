Who Got The Work

Kyle B. Russell and Jessica M. McDowell of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Anixter International, a subsidiary of Wesco International, in a pending employment lawsuit. The action, filed March 2 in Kansas District Court by Hodes Law Firm, alleges claims for discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and FMLA violations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson, is 2:23-cv-02089, O'Dell v. Anixter, Inc.

Wholesalers

April 17, 2023, 3:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Curtis A. O'Dell

Plaintiffs

Hodes Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Anixter, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act