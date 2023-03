New Suit - Employment

Anixter International, a subsidiary of Wesco International, was sued Thursday in Kansas District Court for alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was brought by Hodes Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming harassment due to racial and disability bias, and termination in retaliation for taking FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02089, O'Dell v. Anixter, Inc.

Wholesalers

March 02, 2023, 3:53 PM