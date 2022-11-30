New Suit - Securities

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., a power transmission developer and manufacturer, and members of the company's board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed $5 billion acquisition by electric motor manufacturer Regal Rexnord. The suit, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, accuses the defendants of misleading investors by filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10132, O'Dell v. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 30, 2022, 7:07 AM