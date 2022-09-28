New Suit - Securities

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the proposed $770 million acquisition of the company by affiliates of Alcon Inc. The suit, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Ryan O'Dell, accuses the defendants of misleading stockholders by filing a materially incomplete and misleading proxy statement concerning the financial projections of the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08261, O'Dell v. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 28, 2022, 7:13 AM